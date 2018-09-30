Packers' Jamaal Williams: Losing ground to Jones
Williams gained 27 yards on 11 carries and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 22-0 win over Buffalo.
Williams was vastly inferior to Aaron Jones on the ground, as Jones turned 11 carries into 65 yards and a touchdown. Based on how well Jones has played in two games since returning from suspension, he's likely to get more work at Williams' expense against the Lions in Week 5.
