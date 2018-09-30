Williams gained 27 yards on 11 carries and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 22-0 win over Buffalo.

Williams was vastly inferior to Aaron Jones on the ground, as Jones turned 11 carries into 65 yards and a touchdown. Based on how well Jones has played in two games since returning from suspension, he's likely to get more work at Williams' expense against the Lions in Week 5.

More News
Our Latest Stories