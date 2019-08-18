Williams (hamstring) returned for Sunday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Williams had been nursing a hamstring injury, and finally practiced for the first time since the second day of camp. The fact that he's back in pads could downgrade Aaron Jones a bit, considering he was heading for a huge workload for Week 1 with Williams nursing injury. Williams' return at the very least will likely mean less reps for rookie Dexter Williams as the season draws closer.

