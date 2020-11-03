Williams, who was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report as not-injury related, was added to the report because he was deemed to be a close contact of AJ Dillon (illness), Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 and was promptly placed on the reserve list for those with the illness Monday, one day removed from serving as Williams' backup in the continued absence of Aaron Jones (calf). The NFL is attempting to determine if Williams is a "high-risk close contact," and if that's the case, he won't be eligible to suit up Thursday at San Francisco, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. If not, Williams could rejoin his teammates as early as Tuesday. With Jones listed as limited Monday, the Packers still may have their top two running backs for Thursday's key NFC matchup, but much hinges on the league's evaluation of Williams and the team's assessment of Jones' health.