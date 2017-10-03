Packers' Jamaal Williams: May return Sunday
Williams (knee) said Tuesday that he may play in Sunday's game at Dallas, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The Packers lost two running backs last Thursday against the Bears. Ty Montgomery was removed after the first possession due to broken ribs, while Williams departed the contest later with a left knee injury. A subsequent MRI revealed no ligament damage in Williams' knee, which could be inspiring his optimism. With question marks dotting the top of the RB depth chart, though, the next players up are Aaron Jones and Devante Mays.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Avoids major injury•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Likely has sprained knee•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Out for remainder of Thursday's game•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Questionable to return with knee injury•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Remains non-factor in offense•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Three touches on 11 snaps Sunday•
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...