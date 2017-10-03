Williams (knee) said Tuesday that he may play in Sunday's game at Dallas, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers lost two running backs last Thursday against the Bears. Ty Montgomery was removed after the first possession due to broken ribs, while Williams departed the contest later with a left knee injury. A subsequent MRI revealed no ligament damage in Williams' knee, which could be inspiring his optimism. With question marks dotting the top of the RB depth chart, though, the next players up are Aaron Jones and Devante Mays.