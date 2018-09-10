Williams had 15 carries for 47 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears. He was targeted twice but did not catch a pass.

The Packers were in catch-up mode for most of Sunday's contest, which limited Williams' opportunities to touch the ball. He was not very effective when he did run it, averaging just 3.13 YPC, but he played a key role in pass protection for a banged-up Aaron Rodgers after halftime. That skill will earn him snaps in the Packers' backfield whenever he is healthy, but he's going to have to be more productive when he runs the ball in order to hang onto the starting job after fellow running back Aaron Jones completes his two-game suspension.