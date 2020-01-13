Packers' Jamaal Williams: Minimal role in playoff victory
Williams had one carry for three yards and one reception for nine yards in Sunday's divisional round win over the Seahawks.
Williams was back in action after missing the Packers' regular season finale because of a shoulder, but he played only a complementary role alongside Aaron Jones in the Packers' first playoff game, totaling just the two touches on nine snaps. He could be a bit more active in next weekend's NFC Championship Game if the Packers decide they need him to assist with pass protection more often than he did Sunday.
