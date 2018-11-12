Packers' Jamaal Williams: Minor role Week 10
Williams had three carries for three yards in Sunday's victory over the Dolphins.
Fellow running back Aaron Jones had his best game of the season Sunday, which resulted in Williams playing only a bit role. Jones has tallied 41 carries to Williams' 14 since the Packers' Week 7 bye, so it's clear who the man in the Packers backfield is these days. The two backs had been playing relatively even roles earlier in the season, but consider Jones the clear starter at this point, with Williams filling a complementary role.
