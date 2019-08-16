Packers' Jamaal Williams: Misses another exhibition
Williams (hamstring) didn't play in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens.
Aaron Jones also was held out, but he returned to practice this past week and warmed up in pads before Thursday's contest. Williams, on the other hand, has missed all of training camp and now the first two weeks of the preseason. All signs point toward Jones handling a large workload Week 1 in Chicago.
