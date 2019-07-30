Packers' Jamaal Williams: Misses practice again
Williams (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The Packers were off Monday, but the running back continued to sit out practice upon the team's return to the field Tuesday. His current absence paves the way for added reps (behind Aaron Jones) for rookie Dexter Williams.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Not practicing Saturday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Facing competition from rookie•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Could work in committee•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Nothing doing against stingy Lions•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Overcomes injury in strong outing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
RB Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
RB Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Pile on Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Running back regression candidates
When you're looking at the 2018 production for running backs it's important to recognize which...