Williams (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers were off Monday, but the running back continued to sit out practice upon the team's return to the field Tuesday. His current absence paves the way for added reps (behind Aaron Jones) for rookie Dexter Williams.

