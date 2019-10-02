Packers' Jamaal Williams: No activity Wednesday
Williams (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Almost a week removed from the hit he took from Eagles defensive lineman Derek Barnett, Williams doesn't appear to be in a good spot in his journey through the concussion protocol. Williams also suffered a neck injury on the play in question, so there's no telling when he'll gain clearance from both the team's medical staff in addition to an independent neurologist. With Williams' status for Week 5 in Dallas up in the air, the Packers' backfield boasts Aaron Jones, rookie Dexter Williams and fullback Danny Vitale.
