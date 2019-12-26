Packers' Jamaal Williams: No activity yet this week
Williams (shoulder) was estimated as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report.
Although the Packers didn't hold a session Wednesday and had two walk-throughs on the schedule Thursday, Williams hasn't had any notable activity this week due to a shoulder injury. On Thursday, coach Matt LaFleur told Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Danny Vitale and Dexter Williams will take on any reps vacated by an absent Jamaal Williams on Sunday at Detroit. No matter how the Packers dole out the reserve RB work this weekend, Aaron Jones figures to receive the bulk of the touches, per usual.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Listed as 'DNP' on report•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Shoulder injury not serious•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Totals 33 yards in win•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Unremarkable effort in Week 14 win•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Will play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Tom Brady has had an up and down season, but he's going to finish it on a high note in Week...