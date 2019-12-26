Play

Williams (shoulder) was estimated as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report.

Although the Packers didn't hold a session Wednesday and had two walk-throughs on the schedule Thursday, Williams hasn't had any notable activity this week due to a shoulder injury. On Thursday, coach Matt LaFleur told Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Danny Vitale and Dexter Williams will take on any reps vacated by an absent Jamaal Williams on Sunday at Detroit. No matter how the Packers dole out the reserve RB work this weekend, Aaron Jones figures to receive the bulk of the touches, per usual.

