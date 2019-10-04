Play

Williams (concussion) isn't practicing Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Williams appears headed for a Week 5 absence, leaving Dexter Williams as the No. 2 running back behind Aaron Jones for Sunday's game in Dallas. Another update will be available once the Packers release their final injury report Friday afternoon.

