Packers' Jamaal Williams: Not at practice Friday
Williams (concussion) isn't practicing Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Williams appears headed for a Week 5 absence, leaving Dexter Williams as the No. 2 running back behind Aaron Jones for Sunday's game in Dallas. Another update will be available once the Packers release their final injury report Friday afternoon.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Sits out practice•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: No activity Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Not at practice Monday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Leaves hospital Friday morning•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Feeling better Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...