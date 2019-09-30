Williams (head/neck) didn't practice Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Williams, who was carted off the field during this past Thursday's home loss to the Eagles, subsequently spent the night at a local hospital, but was discharged Friday morning. If Williams is unable to suit up this Sunday against the Cowboys -- which seems likely -- Dexter Williams is a candidate to be active as Aaron Jones' backup in Week 5.

