Williams (shoulder) isn't at practice Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Williams is trending toward an absence for Sunday's game in Detroit, potentially leaving more snaps for Aaron Jones and a backup role for Dexter Williams and/or Tyler Ervin. Needing a win to ensure they get a bye week, the Packers figure to keep Jones busy Sunday afternoon.

