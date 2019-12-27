Play

Coach Matt LaFleur said Williams (shoulder) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Lions, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

LaFleur's comment essentially confirms the obvious, as Williams hasn't taken part in practice all week. It remains to be seen if the running back is officially ruled out on the final injury report Friday afternoon.

