Packers' Jamaal Williams: Not practicing Saturday
Williams (undisclosed) was on the sidelines during practice Saturday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
More information regarding the severity of the injury figures to be available following the conclusion of Saturday's practice, which was the first day in shoulder pads.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Facing competition from rookie•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Could work in committee•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Nothing doing against stingy Lions•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Overcomes injury in strong outing•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Under evaluation for concussion•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Cleared to face Jets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Pick Westbrook
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Wait for a QB
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Drafting QBs in a Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team Superflex mock draft, including one team that went...
-
ADP Risers and Fallers
Chances are, you aren't drafting for a few weeks. That's good, you've got time. Get a sense...
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: ADP
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about Average Draft Position data, highlighting...