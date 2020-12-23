Williams (quadriceps) wasn't spotted at the part of practice open to the media Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

If he doesn't fit in any work, it'll mark Williams' second DNP in as many days due to a quadriceps injury suffered Week 15. Aside from starter Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon is the only other healthy running back on the Packers' active roster, so the rookie second-round pick could be in line for some consistent work in the short term if Williams is unable to get healthy.