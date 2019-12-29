Play

Williams (shoulder) is listed as inactive Sunday at Detroit, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Missing just the second game of his three-year career, Williams will defer to Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin as the backup running backs to Aaron Jones. Depending on the result of this Week 17 contest, Jamaal Williams may have two weeks to rest up before the Packers take the field again.

