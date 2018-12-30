Packers' Jamaal Williams: Nothing doing against stingy Lions
Williams accounted for four yards on eight rushes, adding three receptions for 16 yards during Sunday's 31-0 loss to Detroit.
Williams has been entrusted with an expanded workload since the injury to Aaron Jones (knee) during the first quarter of a Week 15 loss to Chicago. Prior to the season finale against Detroit's top-15 rush defense, the second-year back had made the most of his opportunity, accounting for 253 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns against the Bears and Jets. The Lions may rank as a slightly above-average rush defense on the season, but the team's defensive interior looks completely transformed since acquiring Damon Harrison, permitting just one rusher (Todd Gurley) to exceed 75 yards on the ground over the past seven outings. Williams looked overwhelmed Sunday, as the Lions contained him to measly 0.5 yards per rush. After a disappointing finale, the powerful Williams looks forward to returning in 2019 as the Packers' No. 2 option at running back behind Aaron Jones.
