The Packers placed Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Williams won't play in Thursday's game versus the 49ers because he's considered a high-risk close contact of AJ Dillon, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and he'll need to isolate for five days before returning to team activities. With both Williams and Dillon already ruled out, Aaron Jones' (calf) status is even more important for the Packers in an NFC Championship Game rematch. If Jones is unable to play, however, expect Tyler Ervin and practice squad member Dexter Williams to handle the backfield workload.