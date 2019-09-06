Packers' Jamaal Williams: Operates as backup running back
Williams had five carries for zero yards and two receptions for 15 yards in Thursday's victory over the Bears.
Williams and Aaron Jones were the only two active running backs for the Packers on Thursday, and they shared the backfield duties to some degree, with Jones tallying 14 touches while playing 59 percent of the snaps and Williams getting seven touches while being on the field for 41 percent of the plays. Those splits make it clear Jones is still the top back in Green Bay, but they do show that Williams will have a role as well. Just how much work each back receives on a weekly basis could be fluid, though, based on the fluctuations in snap counts when Jones and Williams split the running back duties between Weeks 9-14 a year ago.
