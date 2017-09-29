Packers' Jamaal Williams: Out for remainder of Thursday's game
Williams (knee) is out for the remainder of Thursday's contest against the Packers.
Williams' designation leaves Aaron Jones and Aaron Ripkowski as the Packers' only remaining active running backs. Out of that duo, Jones is the most likely to receive a bulk of the work, as he has already recorded a touchdown and four carries on the night. Green Bay will be hoping that Williams avoided a major injury, as the team will need depth if reports regarding starter Ty Montgomery's possible broken ribs are correct.
