Williams cleared the concussion protocol and took part in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Two weeks removed from picking up the concussion, Williams has completed every step in the protocol for head injuries, including an evaluation by an independent neurologist. During Williams' one game on the pine, fellow running back Aaron Jones went off against the Cowboys in Week 5, accruing 26 touches for 182 yards from scrimmage and four rushing TDs. Considering the breakdown of snaps between Jones and Williams in the first four games of the season, a number of those touches should return to Williams on Monday against the Lions.