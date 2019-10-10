Packers' Jamaal Williams: Out of concussion protocol
Williams cleared the concussion protocol and took part in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Two weeks removed from picking up the concussion, Williams has completed every step in the protocol for head injuries, including an evaluation by an independent neurologist. During Williams' one game on the pine, fellow running back Aaron Jones went off against the Cowboys in Week 5, accruing 26 touches for 182 yards from scrimmage and four rushing TDs. Considering the breakdown of snaps between Jones and Williams in the first four games of the season, a number of those touches should return to Williams on Monday against the Lions.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Officially out Week 5•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Not at practice Friday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Sits out practice•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: No activity Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Not at practice Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...
-
What you missed: Gurley, Johnson ailing
The Giants will be undermanned on Thursday Night Football, while Fantasy players could be down...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...