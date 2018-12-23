Williams rushed 15 times for 95 yards and a touchdown while adding six catches for 61 yards on nine targets in Sunday's 44-38 overtime win over the Jets.

Heading Green Bay's backfield with Aaron Jones (knee) on injured reserve, Williams delivered a strong performance when fantasy owners needed it most. While he left to get checked out for a concussion at one point, Williams was able to return to the contest. He found paydirt from seven yards out late in the first half and was the only Packers running back to get a carry in this one. Williams could have had an even bigger day if either of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' pair of one-yard rushing touchdowns went to the running back instead. He's primed to finish the season strong against the Lions in Week 17, barring any injury setbacks.