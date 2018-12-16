Packers' Jamaal Williams: Performs well in relief
Williams rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and added 42 yards on four catches during Sunday's 24-17 loss to Chicago. Teammate Aaron Jones sprained his knee during the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams helped tie the game up late in the third quarter, taking the outside hand-off and cutting through the Chicago defense on his way to a 10-yard touchdown, his first since Week 8 and just his second of the season. Williams had taken a backseat to fellow sophomore Aaron Jones this season, with Williams recording single-digit touches in eight of his previous nine games entering Sunday. With Jones reportedly battling a sprained knee and little else for Green Bay to play for this season, Williams might carry the load down the stretch. If he does, he'll start off against a middle-of-the-road Jets run defense, surrendering 4.5 yards per carry this season.
