Packers' Jamaal Williams: Perhaps facing competition
Williams' teammate Aaron Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Williams handled a huge workload the past three weeks, getting at least 18 carries in each game despite averaging only 3.2 yards per tote. While that mark might not seem impressive at first glance, he also caught nine passes for 114 yards and scored a touchdown apiece through the air and on the ground, all while facing a trio of respectable defenses (Chicago, Baltimore and Pittsburgh). Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans was impressed, noting Thursday that Williams deserves to get snaps even when Jones is healthy. While Jones seems to be trending toward a game-time decision, fellow Packers running back Ty Montgomery (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Friday. The most likely scenario features Williams and Jones in some kind of time-share to close out the season, though Williams could get another week of workhorse duty if Jones isn't quite ready by Sunday.
