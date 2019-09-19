Play

Williams was limited at Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Williams wasn't included on the Packers' first Week 3 injury report, so he may have picked up the issue Thursday. No matter how it happened, his ability to fit in some reps is somewhat encouraging. Ultimately, Friday's injury report will be telling for Williams' availability Sunday against the Broncos. If cleared, he's expected to spell Aaron Jones, per usual, out of the Packers' backfield.

