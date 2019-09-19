Packers' Jamaal Williams: Picks up ankle injury
Williams was limited at Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury.
Williams wasn't included on the Packers' first Week 3 injury report, so he may have picked up the issue Thursday. No matter how it happened, his ability to fit in some reps is somewhat encouraging. Ultimately, Friday's injury report will be telling for Williams' availability Sunday against the Broncos. If cleared, he's expected to spell Aaron Jones, per usual, out of the Packers' backfield.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Still set to split touches•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Scores receiving touchdown•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Operates as backup running back•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Makes healthy return•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Misses another exhibition•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Absence continues•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...