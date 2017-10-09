Williams had one carry for one yard in Sunday's victory over the Cowboys.

There were snaps up for grabs in the Packers' backfield Sunday with top running back Ty Montgomery (ribs) sitting out, but nearly all of them went to Aaron Jones, who literally ran with the opportunity and racked up 125 yards on just 19 carries. Williams had been Montgomery's primary backup since training camp, but following Sunday's contest it's clear Williams is now the No. 3 back behind both Jones and Montgomery, when he returns.