Packers' Jamaal Williams: Plays bit role in Week 5
Williams had one carry for one yard in Sunday's victory over the Cowboys.
There were snaps up for grabs in the Packers' backfield Sunday with top running back Ty Montgomery (ribs) sitting out, but nearly all of them went to Aaron Jones, who literally ran with the opportunity and racked up 125 yards on just 19 carries. Williams had been Montgomery's primary backup since training camp, but following Sunday's contest it's clear Williams is now the No. 3 back behind both Jones and Montgomery, when he returns.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Could back up Aaron Jones on Sunday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Cleared to play•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: May return Sunday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Avoids major injury•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Likely has sprained knee•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...