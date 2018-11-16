Williams had one carry for five yards in Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Seahawks.

Fellow running back Aaron Jones had already taken over as the primary running back prior to Week 11 and also handled the bulk of the work on passing downs Thursday, rendering Williams almost a non-factor. The gap between the two has widened significantly the last couple weeks, and with Jones excelling on both the ground and through the air -- while proving at least competent at pass blocking -- don't expect that to change anytime soon.