Williams rushed eight times for 63 yards and added a two-point conversion but wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 42-21 win over Detroit.

Williams averaged a robust 7.9 yards per carry but got limited opportunities behind Aaron Jones, who piled up 236 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns. Williams' touches will remain limited as long as Jones stays healthy. Up next for the Packers is a Week 3 trip to New Orleans.