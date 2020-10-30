Williams' teammate Aaron Jones (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Williams took advantage of the same situation last week, picking up 114 yards and a touchdown on 23 touches while playing 89 percent of offensive snaps in a 35-20 win over the Texans. He'll face another shaky defense this week, with the Packers playing host to the Vikings in a game where wind could impact the quarterbacks' ability to throw accurately downfield.