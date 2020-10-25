Williams is in line for an elevated workload Sunday at Houston with Aaron Jones (calf) inactive, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

On the season, Williams has averaged 9.2 touches per game with Jones (18.6 per game) in the lineup, so the former's looks are poised to double if the Packers utilize him in the same way. And Williams has gone for 4.3 yards per carry and hauled in 13 of 14 targets. making him a great fill-in option in the short term. That said, he may have to contend with rookie second-round pick AJ Dillon and potentially practice squad callup Dexter Williams for reps in this Week 7 affair.