Williams recorded 22 carries for 82 yards and three catches (on five targets) for 31 yards during Sunday's 35-11 loss at Detroit.

With fellow rookie running back Aaron Jones inactive due to an MCL sprain in his left knee, Williams more than upheld his end of the bargain as a bell cow, handling 22 of the Packers' 27 rushes. Williams' pass-catching prowess was also on display, as he managed his first reception since Week 14. Over the final eight games of the season, he surpassed 100 yards from scrimmage four times, averaging 93.3 such yards per outing while reaching the end zone three times. The performance may have been enough to push Ty Montgomery (wrist) for lead duty in the 2018 campaign. Before then, though, Williams may have to recover from a head injury, as he left Sunday's game late in the fourth quarter to undergo a concussion evaluation.