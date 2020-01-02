Packers' Jamaal Williams: Practicing Thursday
Williams (shoulder) practiced Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Williams, who was inactive in Week 17, previously relayed via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic that he would have been able to suit up for the Packers' regular-season finale if it had been a playoff game. His presence on the practice field supports that notion, and it looks like Williams will be good to go when his team takes on a yet-to-be-determined opponent Jan. 12.
