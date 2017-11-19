Williams carried 18 times for 57 yards and caught four of six targets for an additional 38 yards during Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Ravens.

Williams received a hefty workload for the second straight week, responding with a new career high in scrimmage yards. Brett Hundley struggled under center again, so Williams saw limited looks in the opponent's end of the field, but his usage allowed him to produce a serviceable fantasy total. The rookie could see a reduction in snap count next week against the Steelers if Ty Montgomery (ribs) is able to suit up, though he figures to retain a sizable share of the backfield touches for the time being.