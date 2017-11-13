Packers' Jamaal Williams: Pushed into lead role
Williams rushed for 67 yards on 20 carries and added a seven-yard catch during Sunday's 23-16 win over the Bears.
Injuries to Ty Montgomery (ribs) and Aaron Jones (knee) pushed Williams into his most extensive duty of the season, his previous high being five touches entering Sunday's game. A MCL injury is feared for Jones and Montgomery has battled rib issues before, so Williams might see some extra work in the coming weeks. Though Jones has looked like a find for Green Bay, the team actually selected Williams 48 picks earlier in this year's draft. The rookie showed ability as a runner and receiver last season at BYU, totaling 1,090 yards and 13 touchdowns.
