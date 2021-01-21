Williams (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Both Williams and AJ Dillon (quadriceps) have had their practice reps managed this week. If the duo is able to gain clearance to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Buccaneers, Williams and Dillon will play second and third fiddle, respectively, to top running back Aaron Jones.
