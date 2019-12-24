Play

Williams suffered a shoulder injury Monday and is questionable to return.

Williams has 33 rushing yards on six attempts to go along with two receptions for 19 yards in the contest. In his absence, the Packers will rely heavily upon Aaron Jones, as Tyler Ervin is the only other active running back on the roster. Look for more updates on Williams status to come as they are made available.

