Packers' Jamaal Williams: Questionable to return Monday
Williams suffered a shoulder injury Monday and is questionable to return.
Williams has 33 rushing yards on six attempts to go along with two receptions for 19 yards in the contest. In his absence, the Packers will rely heavily upon Aaron Jones, as Tyler Ervin is the only other active running back on the roster. Look for more updates on Williams status to come as they are made available.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Totals 33 yards in win•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Unremarkable effort in Week 14 win•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Will play Sunday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Fine to practice•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Comes down with knee injury•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Gains 67 total yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Stealing Signals: Week 16 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps Week 16.
-
Top Week 17 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Believe It or Not: Barkley's back
Heath Cummings takes a look at the future in the final Believe It or Not of the season, keying...
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...