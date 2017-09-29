Packers' Jamaal Williams: Questionable to return with knee injury
Williams is questionable to return to Thursday's game due to a knee injury.
Williams was next in line in the Packers backfield after Ty Montgomery (ribs) was declared out, but only received four carries after being injured himself. As long as Williams is off the field, Green Bay only has two running backs active in Aaron Ripkowski and rookie Aaron Jones, with Jones the more likely candidate to see work in the run game. More updates should come to light regarding Williams' injury as Thursday's contest goes on.
