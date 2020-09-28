Williams had six carries for 14 yards and one reception for three yards in Sunday's victory over the Saints.

Williams averaged 9.5 touches and 52.5 yards from scrimmage over the Packers' first two games, but he finished well below both marks in Week 3 with the Saints' defense containing the opposing running backs like they usually do. Fellow running back Tyler Ervin saw more snaps than Williams on Sunday, but Ervin does not operate as a traditional running back, and Williams remains the No. 2 man in the backfield behind Aaron Jones.