Williams had four carries for 34 yards and was held without a reception in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Williams entered Week 6 averaging 10.5 touches per game and was coming off a Week 4 showing in which he recorded a season-high 16 touches, but he got just four chances to handle the football Sunday and did little outside of a 25-yard burst in the first quarter. He still split the snaps with Aaron Jones fairly evenly before Sunday's game was out of reach, and while fellow ball carrier AJ Dillon ran well late and could become more of a factor in the Packers' backfield, Williams will be the team's No. 2 back in a Week 7 matchup with a Texans team that has had trouble containing opposing running backs.