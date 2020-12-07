Williams had five carries for 26 yards and two receptions for 10 yards in Sunday's victory over the Eagles.

After spending about half the time on the field over the previous three weeks, Williams was outsnapped roughly 2:1 by Aaron Jones in Week 13. He finished with fewer than 10 touches for just the second time in six games, but also the second time in the last three contests. Williams will have an enticing matchup in Week 14, but his workload is trending in the wrong direction, and it should noted that the Lions have been better against the run of late, giving up an average of just 3.7 YPC on 114 attempts over their last four games.