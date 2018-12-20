Williams (toe) logged a limited practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

For the second straight session, Williams' workload was capped as he tends to a toe injury. He's expected to fill in as the Packers' lead back with Jamaal Williams (knee) on injured reserve, but owners may have to wait until Friday to get some clarification on his availability for Sunday's road game against the Jets. The only other running back on the 53-man roster is Kapri Bibbs.

More News
Our Latest Stories