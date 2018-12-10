Williams had four carries for 17 yards in Sunday's victory over the Falcons.

Williams was surprisingly the Packers' primary running back in the first quarter of Sunday's game, but that had more to do with interim head coach Joe Philbin scripting a pass-happy attack early than Williams overtaking fellow running back Aaron Jones. By the end of the game, Jones still played 42 snaps to Williams' 24 and tallied 20 touches to Williams' four. Williams was more involved the last two weeks after playing less than 25 percent of the snaps between Weeks 10-12, but he remains the clear No. 2 option in the Packers' backfield.