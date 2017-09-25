Williams had one carry for six yards in Sunday's victory over the Bengals.

Talk out of Green Bay leading up to Sunday's game hinted at Williams playing a bigger role in order to limit the snap count of top running back Ty Montgomery, but that did not come to fruition, as according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Williams saw just five snaps while Montgomery was on the field for 65. Montgomery figures to continue seeing the bulk of the snaps in the Packers' backfield, but the team may actually choose to lean on Williams more in Week 4 with the Packers playing Thursday night.