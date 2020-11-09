Williams is participating in Monday's practice, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Williams status for Week 10 still remains unclear, as reports about his presence on the reserve/COVID-19 list have been conflicting. Spofford notes that Williams has been activated off the COVID-19 list, while Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that he remains on the list as a "high-risk exposure." In any case, Williams' presence at Monday's practice represents a clear step in the right direction.
