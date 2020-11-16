Williams ran the ball eight times for 30 yards and caught three of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's victory over the Jaguars.

After sitting out Week 9, Williams returned to action and saw only half the touches he averaged while serving as the lead back in Weeks 7 and 8 with Aaron Jones sidelined, but he still managed to record double-digit touches for the fifth time in eight games. There will be a cap on Williams' upside whenever he and Jones are both healthy, but with 532 yards from scrimmage and 26 receptions on the season, Williams has proven worthy of a roster spot in most fantasy leagues, particularly those that utilize PPR scoring.