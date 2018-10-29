Packers' Jamaal Williams: Role diminishes
Williams had four carries for nine yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Williams found paydirt -- from one yard out -- Sunday for the first time this season, but he also set season lows in terms of carries, with four, and offensive snaps, with 13. At the same time, fellow running back Aaron Jones set season highs in carries (12) and snaps (32), and he excelled with the opportunity, averaging 7.2 YPC and scoring a touchdown himself. The two backs, as well as Ty Montgomery, had all played relatively similar roles prior the Packers' Week 7 bye, but given how Jones played Sunday, it seems likely he will remain the primary ball carrier moving forward. That will leave Williams in the complimentary role he played Sunday, where he mainly sees action in passing situations and close to the goal line.
