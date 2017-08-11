Play

Williams had four carries for 14 yards in Thursday's preseason victory over the Eagles.

Williams' output Thursday was minimal, but he was the second Packers running back into the game and the only Green Bay ball carrier to see more than three carries, so at the least he did not do anything to lose hold on the No. 2 spot behind starting running back Ty Montgomery.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories