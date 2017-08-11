Packers' Jamaal Williams: Runs four times in preseason opener
Williams had four carries for 14 yards in Thursday's preseason victory over the Eagles.
Williams' output Thursday was minimal, but he was the second Packers running back into the game and the only Green Bay ball carrier to see more than three carries, so at the least he did not do anything to lose hold on the No. 2 spot behind starting running back Ty Montgomery.
