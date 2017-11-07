Williams had one carry for one yard and a touchdown and two receptions for 31 yards in Monday's loss to the Lions.

Williams' touchdown was the first of his career, but all his touches Monday came on what was essentially a meaningless drive at the end of the game, and the score occurred on an untimed down at the end of the contest that served only to shrink the final margin. Ty Montgomery led all Packers running backs with 24 snaps Monday and Aaron Jones was on the field for 20, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, so consider Williams -- who totaled just nine snaps -- still third in line at his position in Green Bay.